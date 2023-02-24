NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Havenly and The Housing Collective were honored Friday at the Bank of American Neighborhood Builders award breakfast.

The event, held at the Shubert Theatre, provided nonprofits and leaders with tools to help give back to people who need help.

“We are very focused on investing in our communities, and supporting all of the priority needs for all of the agencies that we work with,” said Bill Tommins, the southern Connecticut president of Bank of America.

The award includes $200,000 in funding, leadership development training and access to a nationwide network of peer organizations.