Banner at St. Mary's Church in New Haven honors newly beatified, Father McGivney

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven, which was central to the life and work of Father McGivney, is hosting a week-long celebration in his honor.

The beatification was shown on large-screen TVs at St. Mary’s Church, which houses Father McGivney’s tomb.

A portrait of the priest and Knights of Columbus founder was unveiled outside the church Saturday, reading, “Blessed Michael McGivney.”

The McGivney Festival will conclude on Sunday with a mass to give thanks for the beatification of Father McGivney.

