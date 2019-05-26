New Haven

Banners honor Waterbury heroes who made ultimate sacrifice

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 11:14 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 11:14 AM EDT

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - In Waterbury, there's now something heartfelt helping to ease the pain of Gold Star families whose loved ones died serving our country.

You might call it a star-spangled banner effort -- banners up around downtown to honor and remembering those from the Brass City like Michael Aaron Kight, who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

And for his mother, Mary, you can hear how much this means.

"Right from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much from a very appreciative Gold Star mother," Mary Kight said.

Related Content: Memorial Day 2019 events across Connecticut

The Waterbury Veterans Memorial Committee had the banners made. The city made sure they were put up along the green and on Bank Street.

Mary says it shows her how much people still care.

For this Gold Star mother, she's never stopped feeling that pride -- never stopped feeling proud about her son's bravery, who went off to war, and, in a sense, has now returned.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIVE BLOG: 103rd Indianapolis 500

Get up-to-the-minute updates of all the action during the Indianapolis 500.

Read More »
Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center