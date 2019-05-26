Banners honor Waterbury heroes who made ultimate sacrifice

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - In Waterbury, there's now something heartfelt helping to ease the pain of Gold Star families whose loved ones died serving our country.

You might call it a star-spangled banner effort -- banners up around downtown to honor and remembering those from the Brass City like Michael Aaron Kight, who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

And for his mother, Mary, you can hear how much this means.

"Right from the bottom of my heart. Thank you so much from a very appreciative Gold Star mother," Mary Kight said.

The Waterbury Veterans Memorial Committee had the banners made. The city made sure they were put up along the green and on Bank Street.

Mary says it shows her how much people still care.

For this Gold Star mother, she's never stopped feeling that pride -- never stopped feeling proud about her son's bravery, who went off to war, and, in a sense, has now returned.

