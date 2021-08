You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting Friday, BAR New Haven will require proof of a COVID vaccine or a negative COVID test result dated within 72 hours from all guests.

The restaurant announced the news in a Facebook post Monday, also reminding guests that indoor diners are now required to wear masks due to the mandate implemented by Mayor Elicker.