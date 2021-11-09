Barry Lee Cohen still fighting following West Haven’s mayoral election recount

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican candidate who lost last week’s race for mayor of West Haven by about 30 votes came back to City Hall looking for documents about absentee ballots on Tuesday.

“These are the public records I’m entitled to and here are the statutory references that say I’m entitled to them. So I would like those public records, please,” said Vicent Marino, Barry Cohen’s lawyer.

Marino is asking for the City Clerk’s office for documents related to absentee ballots in last week’s mayoral election. Clerk Patty Horvath did not give them to him.

“We did everything within the law and we are making no further comment,” said Horvath. “You can talk to our attorney. He is a state attorney. Thank you very much for coming.”

Marino continued to ask for a copy of Clerk Horvath’s affidavits, asking for the records that he is entitled to under the law.

“You’re denying us access to public records,” asked Marino.

The chosen campaign is unhappy with how Sunday’s recount was done, pointing to envelopes holding absentee ballots that did not appear to have the proper information on them.

“Given how close this election was and given so many reports that have been given to us from people that we don’t even know regarding from election night. And then it became magnified,” said Barry Lee Cohen.

“Everything that was done on Sunday was done according to state guidelines. We followed all the protocols and made sure all the seals were in place on the vault,” said Lou Esposito, Mayor Rossi’s executive assistant.

And now all the ballots and many other documents are sealed in a City Hall vault, per state guidelines.

“As far as we know there were no irregularities. Everything was done according to state statute that was followed by the clerk’s office and the registrar’s office.

The Cohen campaign now has to figure out what to do next without those documents. The deadline for them to file a lawsuit contesting the election in court is Nov. 15.