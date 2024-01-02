NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The reputation for New Haven-style “apizza” goes beyond the borders of Connecticut.

The reasons are as abundant as the number of great spots which begins with the “Holy Trinity” of New Haven’s iconic pizza joints Pepe’s, Sally’s and Modern but it certainly doesn’t end there.

Not only is there a long list of great pizza restaurants in the elm city but someone to teach you how to make your own New Haven-style pizza.

Frank Zabski created the New Haven Pizza School. Zabski said he is getting customers from Canada, Puerto Rico and everywhere in between.

While Pepe’s and Sally’s have expanded in-state, as well as outside of Connecticut, Modern Apizza is more than content with staying at the State Street location.

“Yale gives us a ton of business. From people, not the school itself, but people that come to the school from other parts of the world,” Pustari said.

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports is being credited with bringing New Haven Pizza to national fame.

“It’s Portnoy. I mean, you get Portnoy to say something and do something, Portnoy is huge,” Pustari said.

Portnoy’s “One Bite Barstool Pizza Reviews” are continuing to wave the flag for New Haven pizza.

“Last year was a big year for New Haven pizza in general. A bunch of reasons major expansion of Pepe’s up and down the east coast followed by Sally’s. Love him or hate him, Dave Portnoy, I think he hopefully had something to do with it.