Barstool Sports lends a hand to Wallingford restaurant struggling amid pandemic

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant in Wallingford is feeling some love from Barstool Sports.

Last month, Barstool Founder and President Dave Portnoy put out a message on social media to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Portnoy said his company would devote $500,000 to helping businesses that needed money through The Barstool Fund.

Leadership at Wallingford’s Laskara welcomed the opportunity for aid.

Maria Riopel, the manager at Laskara said, “We ran into some really hard times, and then we turned everything around. And once we started seeing profit again, COVID hit, and it just went downhill…Never in a million years did I think he would call me.”

The Wallingford Mediterranian eatery is among dozens of businesses, including Hartford’s Red Rock Tavern, who have reportedly received money from the Barstool Fund.

