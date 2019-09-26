Basketball hoop, 30 bags of trash removed from Naugatuck River in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers took part in a Naugatuck River cleanup on Wednesday, and ended up with some big results!

Volunteers actually pulled an entire basketball hoop out of the water, complete with the stand, backboard and rim!

About 20 people from the law firm of Pullman & Comley spent the day wading through the river. It was all part of the firm’s 100th anniversary “year of service”.









The Naugatuck River Rival Group is a nonprofit dedicated to improving and maintaining the condition of the river. They are available to take organizations on team-building service days like this one.

They ended up removing about 30 bags of trash from the water.

