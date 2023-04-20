MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden Public Schools has teamed up with former NBA and WNBA champions to help students plan for their lives after high school.

Southern Connecticut State University Coach Scott Burrell and former UConn player Morgan Tuck talked to students at Platt High School on Thursday as part of GEAR UP CT.

“It’s a way to build their path,” Burrell said. “They know they’re not on their own. They’re going to have people helping them and guiding them, with their counselors and teacher, their parents, and the GEAR UP professionals are there for them, as well.”

GEAR UP CT is a federally funded program that helps students find educational opportunities and resources after high school. It also offers tutoring and mentoring.

“In my aeronautical sciences, I’m assembling a drone right now, and without GEAR UP, I never would’ve had the opportunity,” said Fatima Islam, a sophomore. “I never would’ve had that connection.”

The program serves more than 2,300 students in East Hartford, Meriden and Waterbury.