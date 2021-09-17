Bats force Ross/Woodward students to relocate

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some New Haven students had to switch classrooms Friday because bats were found in the building.

Students who normally attend Ross/Woodward School were diverted to the Floyd Little Fieldhouse after the bats were spotted inside.

The school says the move was made out of an abundance of caution.

Pest control was on the scene quickly while students engaged in art projects and physical activities at the fieldhouse.

The district says everyone was safe.

Ross/Woodward is expected to open as usual Monday morning.

