‘Battle of the Badges’ encourages local heroes to recruit blood donors

New Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a “Battle of the Badges” in North Haven between community heroes on Friday.

The North Haven Police Department is going up against the town’s fire department to see who can recruit the most people to donate blood on Friday.

You can help out our local heroes by donating blood yourself! The event lasts from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the North Haven Police Department.

