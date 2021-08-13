Battling the heat in Waterbury: Prepping for Mountaintop Mass

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Inside Latashia Slaughter’s C & G Lunchbox food truck on Bank Street Friday, the chicken tenders and hot dogs weren’t the only things cooking.

“It can get hot hot,” she said.

On another scorcher of a day, Slaughter wasn’t the only one praying for relief. So were crews at Holy Land, who were sweating it out while trying to prepare the Brass City landmark for a Mountaintop Mass on Saturday to honor the first anniversary of the Beatification of The Blessed Father Michael McGivney — a native Waterburian who founded the Knights of Columbus in New Haven. The Knights of Columbus grew to become the largest Catholic fraternal organization around the world.

Thanks to a push from people in Connecticut, including his native Waterbury, Father McGivney is one step away from Sainthood. In order to attain Sainthood, you have to be credited with performing two miracles. So far, Father McGivney is officially credited with one — saving the life of a little boy.

“Father McGivney is the first American-born Diocesan priest to be beatified and God-willing one day Canonized as a Saint,” said Father James Sullivan of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury. “That is huge.”

What’s also huge — the number of people they say this mass could attract. They say it could be as many as 2,000 people. Because the mass is outdoors, face masks are encouraged but not required at the mass itself. Because there is no parking at Holy Land, parking is available at the Sears parking lot at the Brass Mill Center on Union Street and shuttle buses will take people to the site.

Gates at Holy Land open at 3 p.m. The mountaintop mass itself starts at 5:45.

Father Sullivan is praying for some relief from the heat.

“We’re hoping and praying for the best,” he said. “We think the weather’s going to break and it’s just (going to be) a very special day.”