Be the Match: 11th annual marrow donor registration drive at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - An annual tradition to help save lives continued on the Yale campus with the 11th annual Mandi Schwartz marrow donor registration drive.

Schwartz was a former Yale hockey player who died in 2011 after battling Leukemia.

The event encourages people to sign up as potential donors with their cell phones and then kits, which include a swab test, are mailed to them to see if they might be a match.

In 2012, John DeCasanova needed a transplant, he got a donor which saved his life and he continues to encourage people to sign up.

"It took a few years. I was in the hospital for a little more than two years and obviously there's some time after that where I was still recovering. So it is a journey for not only myself but all the patients that are going through this but we do have this hope for a cure which is amazing so when we can find these matches for individuals out there it really can give them a second chance at life," DeCasanova said.

At least 58 lives have been saved thanks to this Yale drive.

The event ran until 6:00 p.m. Thursday evening on the Yale campus. Anyone aged 18 to 60 could sign up.