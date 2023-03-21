BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Beacon Falls man is facing an animal cruelty charge in connection to a dog attack at a kennel where five animals have died, according to an arrest warrant.

At least five dogs have died since 2012 at Beacon Paws Kennel, according to the document. The kennel has been under investigation for more than a decade.

George Meder, who is married to the kennel’s owner, was charged after a puppy was treated by a vet in December for bite wounds to her head and neck, according to the warrant.

In January, another dog that was being boarded was found dead in its kennel, according to the warrant. When interviewed by officials about the death, “appeared to be nervous and just couldn’t stop talking.” Meder then brought up the December incident and said that dogs are damp when they’re picked up because he sprays them clean.

The previous deaths included a dog with a burned paw and a dog that had a high temperature before its death. That dog that died in January was found with more than 20 puncture marks and a crushed trachea, according to the arrest warrant.

Meder was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on April 17.