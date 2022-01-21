‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ coming to New Haven this weekend

New Haven

by: Sara Tewksbury

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The award-winning Broadway hit “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is coming to the Shubert Theatre in New Haven this weekend.

The musical tells the story of the early life and career of the legendary and groundbreaking singer and songwriter Carole King.

Ryan Farnsworth, who portrays Barry Mann, shared what it is like to perform in the musical, and what he likes most about the performance.

For more information, go to shubert.com.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

Carole King Musical Interview with Gil

News /

INSIDE LOOK: Becoming a Waterbury police officer starts with their own police academy

News /

Yale University researchers create wearable clip that detects SARS-CoV-2 exposure

News /

Yale researchers look at COVID levels in wastewater, connection to community infection rates

News /

Cannabis concerns at Hamden market; Lawmakers want a crackdown

News /

Naugatuck police lieutenant on road to recovery after sustaining injuries in hit-and-run last year

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss