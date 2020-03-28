Bella Vista seniors ‘feel forgotten’ after resident tests positive for coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Since March 17, Francis Shannon, a tenant, said the city bus no longer brings seniors to the top of Bella Vista, forcing them to walk up and down hill.

He believes it’s to keep a safe distance from others around the building during the Covid-19 pandemic. He understands but it’s becoming a problem.

Related: New Haven reports 30 cases of coronavirus, resident of Bella Vista apartments confirmed sick

“Particularly older people, and I don’t like to consider myself in that category, coming up the hill with two bags more than once, particularly right from C-Town or from the ShopRite store and they have difficulty breathing and getting up the hill,” said Shannon.

The building has also closed their only convenience store, making it difficult for seniors to get what they need.

“Many people rely on that without cars and the inability to or difficulty to get down the hill and to get to usually C-Town, where I just came from now. I feel like we’ve been abandoned on these two issues,” he continued.

With one confirmed case of Covid-19, Bella Vista management says they’re doing their best to take action.

Management said they’ve posted notices in common areas about coronavirus, closed onsite office to visitors and residents, and are making wellness calls and checking on tenant needs.

They said they are also providing meal-to-door service, suspending activities, and have closed common areas.

In addition, they have removed seating where possible and are keeping away non-essential visitors.

But Shannon said nonessential visitors are still been going in and out of the building.

Mayor Justin Elicker doubled down Friday afternoon. He said he’s heard the building is having trouble adhering to protocol and they’re trying to help.

He said, “Most people are abiding by that but some people are not and they’re struggling a little bit to number visitors. They are having conversations with them about how we might be able to ensure that they better able to enforce the visitor policy.”

As for Shannon, he just wants to help those around him as the pandemic adds to stress in the lives of seniors.

“The fact that there’s a coronavirus does overwhelm us with financial issues, with social issues, with medical issues, but we still have to live,” Shannon said.

News 8 reached out to Bella Vista once again to see if they’re having trouble keeping non-essential visitors out with such a big complex but we’ve yet to hear back.