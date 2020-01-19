‘Ben Mazzucoo Clothe the Children’ project allows kids in need to shop for clothing for free

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The East haven Rotary Club is giving back to children in the community in a big way. They held their annual “Ben Mazzucco Clothe the Children” project Sunday.

They’ve been collecting monetary donations, and Sunday they met with children at Khol’s in Branford. The young kids were able to shop for clothing at Khol’s. Each child was limited to $100.00.

“We were able to get her some school shirts, sweatshirts, some new pants because she’s grown out of all of those and it’s been really helpful.” – Elizabeth Lapierre, East Haven

“Clothe the children began in East Haven Rotary Club in 1999 and at that time we saw there was a need in East Haven.” – Barbara Brown, Clothe the Children

The ‘Clothe the Children’ project was started by the late Rotarian Ben Mazzucco; the event is now named after him.