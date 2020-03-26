Bethany farm opens ahead of normal season to provide fresh produce, meats during coronavirus outbreak

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — Clover Nook Farm in Bethany is not usually open this time of year, but things have changed with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

With many grocery stores being crowded and people trying to social distance, Clover Nook Farm’s Co-Owner Lars Demander realized he could provide some relief.

“I set up an online store for curbside pickup,” he said. “The demand has been overwhelming. People want fresh fruits and vegetables, but they don’t want to go to the grocery store.”

Not currently in their growing season, the farm had to order produce from wholesalers. They also have meat available as well as canned items like sauce and salsa.

This is a nice way for a small business to help out during this crisis and offer a fresh supply of food,” said Demander.

To order, customers head to clovernookfarm.com, select what they want and pick it up right in front.

Doreen Fox is a longtime customer and neighbor and is thrilled about this new service.

“I’m trying to avoid going to places where there’s lots of people,” she said. “And so obviously this is a place where there’s less people and we can keep our social distance and hopefully stay safe.”

Bob Love traveled from Seymour to pick up his groceries.

“The stuff we’ve gotten in the past few days has been incredible,” he said. “It’s reassuring that there are people that care about other people that goes beyond money and everything else.”

In a tight knit town of just over 5,000 residents, the farm’s efforts bring comfort to the community.

“’I’d like to think our residents are resilient and strong and have a good attitude,” said Bethany’s First Selectman Paula Cofrancesco. “They will do what they need to to get through this. We can do this.”