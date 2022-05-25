MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Bethany was arrested on Tuesday after robbing a bank and threatening to stab another man with a needle, police said.

Milford police responded to Webster Bank at 100 Broad St. on a report of a robbery. After an investigation, police arrested 39-year-old Thomas Yorkshaitis of Bethany. Yorkshaitis was accused of threatening to stab a male with an infected needle if he did not give him the money he withdrew from the ATM.

Yorkshaitis was charged with larceny in the second degree and threatening in the second degree. He was held on a $200,000 bond and due in court Tuesday.