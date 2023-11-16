NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A bicyclist said he was allegedly struck by a police vehicle Wednesday morning in New Haven.

Police said officers responded to a bicyclist being struck at around 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of Orange Stree and Edward Street. When officers arrived they located the bicyclist who said he was riding an electric bicycle when he was “cut off” by a police patrol vehicle.

The bicyclist told police he then fell to the ground and that his left elbow and knew were hurting after the crash. He was rendered aid on the scene by the New Haven Fire Department and was not transported to a hospital.

The officer who was allegedly involved in the crash said he was traveling northbound on Orange Street but was not involved in the accident, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.

