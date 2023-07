police car on the street close up

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist was struck by a car in East Haven early Monday morning, police said.

According to police, a bicyclist was struck by a car in the area of Planet Fitness on Route 80 at Foxon Road.

The westbound lane of Foxon Road, headed toward New Haven, is shut down while investigators are on-scene.

This is an active scene.

