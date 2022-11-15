GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A bicyclist was severely injured Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in Guilford.

Guilford police responded to the scene of the car versus bicycle crash at the 400 block of Leetes Island Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers located the victim, who was transported to the hospital for treatment of his severe injuries.

Police said the driver of the car involved in the crash was driving a black 2018 Honda Accord Sport with Connecticut registration.

The operator of the car, R. Neal Stom, 30, of Branford, was later located at his home and arrested for evading responsibility and causing serious physical injury.

Stom was released on a $100,000 bond.

Police are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any information regarding the crash to call 203-453-8062 or their anonymous tip line at 203-453-8240.