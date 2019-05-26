New Haven

Bicyclist dies from injuries after a collision with car in Wallingford

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 04:08 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 08:54 PM EDT

Bicyclist dies from injuries after a collision with car in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are responding to a car vs. bike accident in the area of South Turnpike Road and Hartford Turnpike in Wallingford, near the Oakdale Theater.

Police say the bicyclist was pronounced dead after being transferred to a nearby hospital.

The bicyclist was identified as 37-year-old Donald Carelli. 

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Derek Fries who is facing multiple charges including Manslaughter and Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs.

The scene is now cleared and South Turnpike Road has reopened.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center