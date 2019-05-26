Bicyclist dies from injuries after a collision with car in Wallingford Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Police are responding to a car vs. bike accident in the area of South Turnpike Road and Hartford Turnpike in Wallingford, near the Oakdale Theater.

Police say the bicyclist was pronounced dead after being transferred to a nearby hospital.

The bicyclist was identified as 37-year-old Donald Carelli.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Derek Fries who is facing multiple charges including Manslaughter and Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs.

The scene is now cleared and South Turnpike Road has reopened.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.