NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Bicyclists are pedaling along the streets of New Haven today for the 12th annual Closer to Free Ride to benefit the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.

More than 2000 participants are expected to take part either in person for the first time since 2019 or remotely from around the world.

The ride consists of five routes between 10 to 100 miles starting at the Yale Bowl going along several New Haven streets and back to the bowl.

Photo by: Burchell Henry, News 8 Photographer

Along with the thousands of participants the ride is also supported by more than 400 volunteers.

One hundred percent of the funds raised from today’s ride will go to the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center.