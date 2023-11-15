NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders gathered together to showcase popular businesses at the Big Connect Business Expo in New Haven on Wednesday.

This annual event was held by the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce. It allows businesses to connect and hear from experts on several topics.

“How do I adjust to digital marketing in the economy, how do I do more sales, how do network, really back to an open business community,” said Garrett Sheehan, president of the New Haven Chamber of Commerce.

News 8 is a media sponsor of the event and News 8’s Laura Hutchinson was part of the Women’s Power Panel to talk about the power of women in achieving business success.