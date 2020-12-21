Bigelow Tea Company cuts ribbon on new warehouse in Orange on first day of Winter

(WTNH) — If the recent wintry weather has you thinking about a nice cup of tea, you are not alone. Demand is so high for Bigelow tea that the company cut the ribbon on a new warehouse Monday morning.

It’s a whole lot of space that will soon hold a whole lot of tea. Bigelow Tea Company has now taken over a 41,000 square foot warehouse on Executive Boulevard in Orange.

“We’re proud to have you here,” said First Selectman James Zeoli (R-Orange). “We’re not just proud, we’re thrilled to have you here as part of our community.”

Company CEO Cindy Bigelow is proud that the new warehouse is so close to another famous Orange company.

“Who doesn’t want to be here in the same town as Pez? I mean, really?” said Bigelow. “Maybe I’ll come up with a Pez tea next.”

Bigelow was founded 75 years ago by Cindy’s grandmother. The company makes more than 50 types of tea and is headquartered in Fairfield.

The reason it is now leasing warehouse space in Orange is that it is outgrowing its Fairfield space. Plus, the Orange facility is right next to I-95.

The company says it needs more warehouse space because of the pandemic. People are no longer getting their tea in restaurants, cafeterias, and airports. Instead, the shipments are all to individual stores.

In addition, the demand for tea is up.

“In this very difficult time of fear and sadness, and not being able to be with your family and loved ones,” said State Rep. Themis Klarides (R – Minority Leader). “Tea is something that actually gives people comfort.”

The timing of Monday’s ribbon cutting on the first day of winter may not be a coincidence.

“Who doesn’t like cold and miserable more than me?” Bigelow asked. “No one, because you drink so much tea.”

Now you know from where that tea is coming.