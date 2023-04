WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday’s rain didn’t stop bikers from coming together in Wallingford to collect donations for pets in need.

The nonprofit Bikers Against Animal Cruelty held a stuff-a-truck event to gather pet food, supplies, blankets, towels and toys for local animal rescues, shelters and welfare groups.

The group wants to hold at least one event a month.

It will host its annual rally on July 29 in Hamden. The event will include vendors, music and food trucks.