EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Politics and baseball?

It’s not a typical combination, but Rep. Joe Zullo (R-District 99) has merged the two with the help of Minuteman Press.

Zullo created custom baseballs for East Haven Little League and Foxon Recreation Little League opening days. The baseballs are signed by members from both sides of the aisle.

The balls will be used in warmups and are souvenirs for the young players. Zullo said the effort is meant to boost teamwork.

“When we came up with this idea, the thought process was we want to show that we can work together, that we work together every day, whether it’s at the local level, the state level, whatever it may be,” he said. “And we wanted to project that concept and teach it to young people.”

Each Little League player will get their own ball with just their name on it to use in their towns. The balls are purposely designed without any blue or red to show that they’re not about politics, but about people coming together.