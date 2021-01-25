Black and Puerto Rican Caucus elects Waterbury State Rep. Geraldo Reyes as new leader

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The state legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus has elected Waterbury State Representative Geraldo Reyes as their new leader.

Reyes says the group’s priorities during this year’s session focus on equity in housing, education COVID relief and expanding the police accountability law.

Representative Reyes says there are 32 members in his caucus. Eight are women and 24 are men. All are Democrats. They are looking into their bylaws to see what percentage of ethnicity is needed to accept new members.

