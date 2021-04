NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local church is boosting efforts to get COVID-19 shots to some of the people who need it most Monday.

First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven is joining forces with Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center to vaccinate New Haven residents.

The goal is to get those shots in the arms of the under-served. You have to have an appointment to get vaccinated.

We’ll have more on this story coming up on News at Noon!