NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- “This skin turns people off," said Winfred Rembert, the celebrated African American artist based in New Haven. "I don’t know why. Out of all the skins in the world when it comes to black skin, people are turned off, and they’ll do things to black skin that they wouldn’t do to any other skin. Why is that? Why is it so easy to pull the trigger on a black man? Why is it so easy to tase a black man when he hasn’t done a damn thing? Why is it so easy to do that? Why is it so easy to slap his face and knock him to the ground and mistreat him just because his skin is black? Not just in the streets. I mean in corporate America. It’s the same thing.”

Rembert’s skin has been the justification for white men to beat him, attempt to lynch him and even force him to work in cotton fields.