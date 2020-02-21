 

Black Lives Matter hosts march for killed 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane

New Haven

Brian Spyros

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The group Black Lives Matter has organized a march for Friday to remember Mubarak Soulemane, the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed by a state trooper in West Haven.

The march comes on the heels of a lawsuit filed by the teen’s family. Souleman is accused of carjacking a person at knifepoint in Norwalk and then leading state police on a chase into West Haven.

That’s when State Trooper Brian North fired his gun, killing Soulemane. All of it captured on body cam. The shooting remains under investigation as to whether the actions of the trooper were justified.

A legal expert News 8 spoke with says the case is not without its challenges:

You look at the fact that this man is 19-years-old, he’s got a life expectancy of about 60 or 70 years, and you look at what his earnings potential he might be over the course of his lifetime and then typically in cases like this also because the police officer’s actions were intentional after the plaintiffs will ask for punitive damages.

Gregory Certitelli, Legal Expert, Attorney

RELATED: Black Lives Matter reps. stands with family of Soulemane as they announce filing of wrongful death lawsuit against the state and PD

Friday’s march starts at 4:30 p.m. afternoon near the I-95 off-ramp in West Haven where the shooting happened. The group will then march to the West Haven Police Department.

