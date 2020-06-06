Black Lives Matter protest, car parade underway near New Haven Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Protesters are gathered at the New Haven City Hall near the New Haven Green, continuing to call for racial justice and an end to police brutality Saturday afternoon.

This comes as the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 sparked a series of protests nationwide.

This afternoon’s protest was scheduled to include a car parade honoring Mubarak Soulemane, a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in West Haven earlier this year.

On Friday, hundreds of people rallied in the Elm City to spread a message of love to one another in the wake of Floyd’s death.

