NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning.

The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined to the cooking unit.

Responders said the flames are under control at this time. There is no word on what caused this fire or if any injuries are involved.

Follow News 8 for more updates on this story.