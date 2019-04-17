Blessing ceremony to be held for new Holy Land gate in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - Some changes are coming to the huge cross overlooking Interstate 84 in Waterbury.

Holy Land USA is holding a blessing ceremony for a new gate at its entrance as part of the revival of the park at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

In addition to the new gate, roads have been repaved, the hilltop landscaped, and biblical scenes are being restored.

It is all in anticipation of the second annual Mountaintop Mass on Sunday, April 28th.

