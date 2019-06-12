New Haven

Blown transformer causes 2,000+ outages in Milford area

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 07:31 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:56 AM EDT

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Some Milford residents could be experiencing a power outage Wednesday morning. 

The Milford Police Department confirms that a blown transformer has caused power outage in the Lansdale Avenue and Milford Point Road area. 

A little over 2,000 outages have been reported by officials. UI crews are arrived at the area and cleared the scene in and around an hour. 

Milford PD says the traffic light at Bridgeport Avenue and Exit 34 is still on flash. 

