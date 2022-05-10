NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday night’s Blues Traveler show at College Street Music Hall in New Haven has been postponed.

The rock band announced the news on Facebook on the night of the show, citing illness as the reason for the postponement.

They said the show will be rescheduled for a later date and tickets will be honored for that show. Refunds will also be available once a new date is confirmed.

“Thank you for your understanding, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused by this last minute announcement,” they wrote in the post.

According to the band, details about the rescheduled date will be announced “as soon as possible” via their social media pages as well as by College Street Music Hall.