NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Fire Department Chief John Alston will remain on the job through the end of January 2026.

On Monday night, the New Haven Board of Alders voted unanimously, 25-0, to approve Alston’s reappointment.

This comes after some firefighter union members spoke out against his reappointment, claiming morale has never been lower.

After Monday night’s vote, Alston said he wants the firefighters to know he hears them and is willing to work with them.

“There’s been support for me and there are those who don’t support me as the chief. I understand that after 37 years in this business, I want the firefighters to know, those that spoke up, I heard them. I also want the ones that came to my office privately, quietly and voiced their support, I listened to them too,” Alston said. “It’s not a night for celebration, it’s a night where we as a community come together. We’ve laid our concerns on the line, I’ve addressed those concerns to the best of my ability. I look forward to working with the firefighters continually as I’ve always done in 37 years of firefighting.”

News 8 is reaching out to the firefighter’s union for a statement.

Alston’s new term runs through Jan. 31, 2026.