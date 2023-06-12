WTNH.com
by: Jenn Brink
Posted: Jun 12, 2023 / 10:23 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 12, 2023 / 10:23 AM EDT
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A body was found Monday morning in the Harbor Brook River near Columbus Avenue in Meriden.
Police have not released the person’s name or cause of death.
The investigation remains ongoing.
