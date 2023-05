SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Seymour firefighters removed a body from the Naugatuck River after a bystander spotted it on Sunday during the town’s annual Memorial Day parade, according to police.

The body was found at about 11:40 a.m. under the Broad Street Bridge, according to authorities. The body is of a man “in various stages of decomposition.”

An autopsy will be performing in Farmington to identify the man and determine his cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.