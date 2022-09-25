NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a body that was found Friday near train tracks in Beacon Falls as a man who has been missing since July.

Richard Cherhoniak, 64, of New Haven, was found half a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road, according to Connecticut State Police.

Authorities believe that Cherhoniak, who was homeless at the time of his death, “suffered a medical episode.”

Cherhoniak was identified after state police asked the public to help identify him. Train service was initially delayed for the Metro-North Waterbury line Friday while police were at the scene.