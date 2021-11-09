Bomb threat investigation underway on Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Haven

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A bomb threat investigation is underway in New Haven on Tuesday.

According to Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana, a bomb threat was called into a building on Ella Grasso Boulevard. The building has been evacuated.

Fontana said that it was a behavioral health facility.

This comes after several bomb threats were called into Yale University in New Haven last week.

RELATED: All clear given after bomb threat evacuates several buildings at Yale University

No additional information has been reported at this time. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Despite losing recount in mayoral race, West Haven Republican Barry Cohen still fighting

News /

Cheshire forum to be held addressing the growing concerns over rise in juvenile crime

News /

Forum to address growing concerns over rise in juvenile crime held in Cheshire

News /

'We've got your back': Naugatuck community rallies around officer seriously injured in hit-and-run

News /

Former Waterbury mayor looks to get prison sentence reduced

News /

Lamont, other officials announce major upgrades to Waterbury Branch of Metro-North Railroad New Haven Line

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss