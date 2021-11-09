Bomb threat investigation underway on Ella Grasso Boulevard in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A bomb threat investigation is underway in New Haven on Tuesday.

According to Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana, a bomb threat was called into a building on Ella Grasso Boulevard. The building has been evacuated.

Fontana said that it was a behavioral health facility.

This comes after several bomb threats were called into Yale University in New Haven last week.

No additional information has been reported at this time.