Bone marrow donor registry drive happening in New Haven Saturday to help 5-year-old with leukemia

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Be the Match and Icla da Silva Foundation will be holding a drive-through bone marrow donor registry drive on Saturday, all in the effort to find a donor for a 5-year-old girl.

5-year-old Jackie was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia called JMML and is looking for a bone marrow donor. Her uncle, Yale’s Dr. Christopher Erb, and other family members say a bone marrow donor match is the only cure.

“We hope our New Haven community and neighbors will come out to help find a match,” the family said. “Jackie’s cousins love Jackie and her sisters beyond words. We are doing everything we can to help.”

The drive-through registry event will take place at the Elm City Montessori School & Friends Center for Children on 495 Blake Street on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you can’t make it to the drive, you can get an at-home testing kit from Be the Match online or by texting ‘match4jackie’ to 61474.