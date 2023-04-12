WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A week long bootcamp is designed to bring value to kids over spring break by preparing them for summer jobs.

The wellness fair is about teaching kids to prioritize their health.

“It really exposes them to what services are available to them,” Catherine Awwad, CEO and president of the Northwest Regional Workforce Investment Board, said.

The NRWIB invited organizations from across the state set up shop on the Waterbury PAL gymnasium on Wednesday, giving students the opportunity to learn about all forms of health — from physical to mental health.

Students also had the chance to explore potential job opportunities.



“We’ve got some academic health, for kids that are looking for caree awareness, we have our virtual reality goggles available for kids to try out a career,” Awaad said.



With funding from the NRWIB, students who attend each day of the bootcamp also receive a $250 dollar stipend.



The Waterbury Police Department recruits school resource officers to assist in the week long bootcamp, which includes the wellness fair.



“Our school resource officers are also out this week so what better place to be at the bootcamp, helping our youth fill out applications,” Ryan Bessette, public information officer for the WPD, said.

It’s also an opportunity kids to form a relationship with police.

“More engagement, more interaction with the police outside of the traditional police setting,” Bessette said.

Youth participants are taking full advantage of the opportunity.

“It’s fun to interact with the community, we did CPR, that was pretty fun. I’m CPR certified now and that’s something that’s good to have for future jobs I don’t have to do that anymore,” Gian Hurdle said.

The hope is that these students can take what they learn at the fair and during the bootcamp week and apply it to their futures.