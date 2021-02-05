Box truck gets stuck under bridge on Bank Street in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A box truck was found stuck under a bridge on Bank Street Friday morning.

News 8 has a crew on scene and reports the box truck tried to go under the underpass, but the height was off, so it got stuck underneath.

This is the bridge on the 700 block of Bank Street, near the Route 8 and Interstate-84 connector.

Waterbury police has responded, and a tow truck has also been called to the scene.

There are no reported injuries.

There are partial road closures at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.