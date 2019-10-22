Boys and Girls Club of New Haven will be closing its doors

New Haven

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The Boys and Girls club in New Haven will be closing this Friday.

The move came unexpectedly Tuesday.

According to a release from the organization, the closing is due to “financial uncertainty and limited resources” that have created “ongoing operating challenges for the organization.”

The release goes on to say that the organization is looking for ways to continue to provide the youth of the New Haven community with “a positive place to learn and grow.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Youth suicide rates increase

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Youth suicide rates increase"

NHPS releases list of school providing free breakfast, lunch for all students

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "NHPS releases list of school providing free breakfast, lunch for all students"

‘It keeps replaying in my head’: 2 Waterbury hit-and-run victims looking for answers after being left for dead

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "‘It keeps replaying in my head’: 2 Waterbury hit-and-run victims looking for answers after being left for dead"

Clean-up underway following oil spill in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Clean-up underway following oil spill in New Haven"

New Haven police investigating shooting incident, one person struck

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven police investigating shooting incident, one person struck"

Report: Inmate had rigor mortis when he got to hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Report: Inmate had rigor mortis when he got to hospital"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss