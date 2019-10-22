Boys and Girls Club of New Haven will be closing its doors

(WTNH) — The Boys and Girls club in New Haven will be closing this Friday.

The move came unexpectedly Tuesday.

According to a release from the organization, the closing is due to “financial uncertainty and limited resources” that have created “ongoing operating challenges for the organization.”

The release goes on to say that the organization is looking for ways to continue to provide the youth of the New Haven community with “a positive place to learn and grow.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for updates.