MERIDEN, Conn (WTNH) – Splashing into summer! That’s what’s going on at the Boys and Girls Club of Meriden. It’s a 10-week summer enrichment program, but it’s not all about fun and games.

Camp Cuno is for kids ages 5 through 14 and is Meriden’s annual Boys and Girls Club Summer Enrichment program.

The camp is located on 72 acres of land and is filled with all sorts of in and outdoor fun.

“We have everything from arts and crafts to swimming to kayaking to fishing. We have a nature program,” said Larue Graham, Meriden Boys & Girls Club Executive Director.

This marks the second year for the state-sponsored program that was launched due to COVID-19.

“They decided they were going to invest it back into our kids and give them the ability to come and get some air. You know, for that one year, they were cooped inside for most of the summer,” Graham said.

Just over 300 kids gather daily at this oasis of fun. However, their time is not spent just enjoying bounce houses and slip and slides.

Junior camp counselors are learning real-world skills.

The summer enrichment program runs now through Aug. 15.