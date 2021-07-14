Boys & Girls Club of New Haven closes temporarily due to COVID-19

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Boys & Girls Club of New Haven is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, July 13, it was learned that two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The Columbus Avenue location temporarily closed on Tuesday.

That location will reopen Monday, July 19.

The location in West Rock is closed on July 14 and will reopen on July 15.

During the closures, staff will continue to work with local public health officials to deep clean and sanitize the facilities to ensure the safety of members, staff, and volunteers.

When the locations reopen, all preventative practices will resume.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Health Headlines: The latest on the delta variant

News /

Albertus Magnus College hosting E-sports summer camp

News /

Connecticut Families: Waterbury dad turned to the Salvation Army when he was homeless and hungry

News /

Animal advocates demand allocated funding be used to place AC units in Wallingford animal shelter

News /

Unattended candle believed to have caused Orange home fire Sunday

News /

New Haven police investigating shooting on Valley Street

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss