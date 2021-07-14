Boys & Girls Club of New Haven closes temporarily due to COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Boys & Girls Club of New Haven is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, July 13, it was learned that two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The Columbus Avenue location temporarily closed on Tuesday.

That location will reopen Monday, July 19.

The location in West Rock is closed on July 14 and will reopen on July 15.

During the closures, staff will continue to work with local public health officials to deep clean and sanitize the facilities to ensure the safety of members, staff, and volunteers.

When the locations reopen, all preventative practices will resume.