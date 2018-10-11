Boys & Girls Village in Milford evacuated due to bomb threat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - People are returning to the Boys & Girls Village Inc. in Milford after the building was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

Police confirmed to News 8 that Milford officers, along with the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad, responded to the Boys & Girls Village Inc. at 528 Wheelers Farm Road.

The building was evacuated for an investigation but people are now allowed back inside.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

It's unclear how the threat was received, but the CSP Bomb Squad has cleared the scene.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.