Boys & Girls Village in Milford evacuated due to bomb threat

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 09:24 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 11:59 AM EDT

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - People are returning to the Boys & Girls Village Inc. in Milford after the building was evacuated Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

Police confirmed to News 8 that Milford officers, along with the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad, responded to the Boys & Girls Village Inc. at 528 Wheelers Farm Road.

The building was evacuated for an investigation but people are now allowed back inside.

It's unclear how the threat was received, but the CSP Bomb Squad has cleared the scene.

