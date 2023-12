BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters battled a vehicle fire Thursday morning in Branford, according to officials.

Crews responded to the fire at around 2:52 a.m. at the Interfaith Apartments at 146 North Ivy Street.

Officials said the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and that the gas tank failed resulting in an additional flammable liquid fire.

There were no injuries reported following the fire and the cause is undetermined at this time.

